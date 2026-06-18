Now it is up to Putin to say whether he is ready to return to negotiating table, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that it is now up to Russian dictator Putin to say whether he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss peace.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"Now it is up to him (Putin. — Ed.) to say whether he is ready to return to the negotiating table, but not on terms that are unacceptable. Now the U.S. is stepping aside to let Europe take the lead. And above all, the U.S. stands with us to help Ukraine, and that is very important," the French leader emphasized.

Following the G7 summit, Macron stated that much important work had been accomplished in recent days.

"Because this is the G7’s reunification around Ukraine and our collective strength, put to work to support its ability to defend itself, its ability to counterattack, and to rebuild its energy sector," he added.

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G7 Summit

It was previously reported that the G7 countries agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine for intercepting aerial targets. In addition, the partners expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of granting licenses for the production of such weapons on Ukrainian territory.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This was the first in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months.

According to media reports, Trump proposed a deal to his allies at the G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran.

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