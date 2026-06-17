Trump offered allies deal at G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran - Politico

At the G7 summit, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to increase pressure on Russia if European allies support his initiatives aimed at resolving the situation surrounding Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this, citing European diplomats.

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Trump Is Ready to Step Up Pressure on Putin to End the War

As noted, Trump has expressed a willingness to consider increasing pressure on Putin to end the war against Ukraine. He also stated that the U.S. needs the help of its allies to implement the framework agreement with Iran on a ceasefire.

Read more: US will soon be able to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil, - Trump

Merz expressed cautious optimism after talks with Trump

"The discussions we’ve had among ourselves and with the U.S. president—both at official meetings and during informal talks on the sidelines of the summit—give us a certain sense of optimism," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters.

At the same time, diplomats cautioned against excessive optimism, noting that Trump had previously changed his position after making statements in support of Ukraine.

According to Politico, Trump’s nearly hour-long phone call with Putin on Sunday caused concern among allies, leading to fears that the U.S. president might once again be pressuring Ukraine to make territorial concessions.

Read more: Trump described his meeting with Zelenskyy as very good and announced another conversation

After meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump spoke about sanctions against Russia

However, following a meeting with Zelenskyy and other leaders, Trump announced his intention to reinstate sanctions against Russia’s oil sector.

According to two diplomats, during the talks, the U.S. leader also called on his G7 partners to support his agreements with Iran and to help with the demining of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of Vice President J.D. Vance’s arrival in Geneva to conclude negotiations with Tehran.

In public, Trump downplayed the importance of European support.

"I don't think we'll need much help," he said on Monday.

European leaders expect Trump to continue supporting Ukraine

However, as noted, behind closed doors, the White House chief spoke more candidly about U.S. needs. "There needs to be some concession regarding Ukraine. We have very high expectations that he will support Ukraine. That is exactly what he told the leaders," the diplomat said.