Trump described his meeting with Zelenskyy as very good and announced another conversation

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders are expected to hold further talks later.

Trump made this statement during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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The first details from Trump

"We had one; it went well. I’ll be meeting him later too. We had a very good meeting," Trump said.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier that he had met with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the media also reported that Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron held a behind-the-scenes meeting at the G7 summit.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Trump: "It is always important to coordinate positions". PHOTOS

G7 Summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni has stated that support for Ukraine will be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Zelenskyy had previously said that he had proposed to dictator Putin that they meet at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to meet at the G7 summit.

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, Macron offered to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.