US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington will soon be able to reimpose sanctions against Russia, as the Strait of Hormuz has now been reopened, the war with Iran is over, and oil is ‘flowing’.

He said this during a meeting with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the G7 summit in France, according to Censor.NET.

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Sanctions against the Russian Federation

"We will soon be able to do this, because the oil is already on its way. We have lifted the sanctions because, obviously, we did not want to hinder [the supply of] oil. We are in a position to do this in the near future, at some point," – said the US leader.

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What led up to it?