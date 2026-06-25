Russia is preparing provocations using Polish symbols and wants to carry them out on Ukrainian territory – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia is preparing provocations using Polish symbols in Ukraine in order to sow tension between Kyiv and Warsaw during the days of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has been tasked with organising provocations using Polish symbols.

The Russians plan to carry them out directly on the territory of Ukraine. The timing was not chosen by chance: the actions are being prepared for the very days when the Ukraine Recovery Conference is taking place in Gdansk, Poland, on 25–26 June.

"The Kremlin’s main goal is political destabilisation, increasing tensions and a rift between Poland and Ukraine," the CCD emphasised.

Read more: NSDC debunks Russian fake about millions of Ukrainian army losses