NSDC debunks Russian fake about millions of Ukrainian army losses

Information claiming that 2.4 million Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen have allegedly been killed or gone missing is fake.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in a statement published on Facebook.

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Fake figures and fabricated database hacks

The Center noted that such data are being actively spread by enemy propaganda resources. They refer to so-called Russian hackers.

According to their claims, the databases of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial centers of recruitment and social support, as well as medical institutions, were allegedly hacked.

The Center stressed that these claims do not correspond to reality.

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Old fakes with new figures

The agency emphasized that this is part of a long-running disinformation campaign.

"This is a continuation of Russia’s long-standing disinformation campaign. Earlier, propagandists actively circulated the figure of 1.7 million losses. The Center debunked this fake," the CCD said.

They added that no new data had been fabricated; instead, another 700,000 were simply added to the previous false figures.

According to the General Staff, Russia’s total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to about 1,395,790 personnel.

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