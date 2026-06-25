Netherlands will provide Ukraine with €178 million and gas turbines for winter preparations – Shmyhal
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with EUR 178 million for preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season, the development of distributed generation, and will transfer decommissioned gas turbines.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal after the signing of the Roadmap for cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in the energy sector on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk.
Funds will be allocated for winter preparations
According to Shmyhal, the funding is intended to prepare Ukraine for the heating season, purchase critical equipment, and develop distributed generation.
In addition, the Netherlands plans to transfer decommissioned gas turbines to Ukraine this autumn.
Ukraine counts on new energy equipment
The parties also agreed to jointly assess the possibility of using equipment from closed power plants in the Netherlands to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
A separate area of cooperation will be the development of distributed generation with the involvement of Dutch technologies and private businesses. Ukraine has already provided its partners with a list of priority needs and expects the supply of cogeneration units and other equipment.
According to Shmyhal, the Netherlands' total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already exceeded EUR 100 million.
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