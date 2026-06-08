Netherlands ends participation in British-led training program for Ukrainian soldiers

The Netherlands is ending its participation in the British Interflex training program for Ukrainian soldiers after completing the latest rotation.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a report by the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands.

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Four years of training and a new stage of the program

June 2026 marks four years since the launch of Operation Interflex. It is a multinational program led by the United Kingdom. More than 63,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained under the program as infantry soldiers, commanders, and instructors.

The fifth year of the program opens a new phase. It provides for specialized training aimed at developing long-term capabilities.

The new structure includes training for helicopter aviation instructors. The first graduates completed their training last month. The development of medical and engineering tracks is also planned.

Read more: Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on Swedish Gripen jets

End of the Netherlands’ participation and further support

A ceremony marking four years of the program was held in the United Kingdom last weekend. Representatives of Ukraine took part in it. Delegates thanked the participating countries and recognized the military personnel for their contribution.

"For the Netherlands, this training rotation marks the end of their contribution to Operation Interflex. The program itself continues under UK leadership in a new phase, with the focus shifting from large-scale basic training to specialized training. International support for Ukraine therefore continues without interruption, but in a form that meets the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Dutch Ministry of Defence said.

At the same time, the Netherlands will continue to support the training of Ukrainian soldiers in other ways, including as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission, EUMAM.

Read more: Netherlands to invest nearly €500 million in Ukraine’s defense industry