Ukraine’s volleyball team sweeps world champions Italy after victory over Brazil

Ukraine’s men’s national volleyball team continues to win in the Nations League season.

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Historic victory over world champions

Ukraine played its sixth match of the tournament and, for the first time in its history, defeated the reigning world champions, Italy. The match took place on June 25 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and ended with a score of 3:0.

The first set was evenly contested. Neither team was able to pull away in the first set, and the decisive moments determined the winner of the set. The Ukrainians took more risks on serve, which paid off at the end. A key episode came after a powerful serve by Yurii Semeniuk, when the opponent made an error and Vladyslav Shchurov converted the chance — 25:23.

Complete advantage in the following sets

In the second set, Ukraine played much more confidently. The team immediately built a 10:5 lead and maintained its advantage until the end of the set. The Ukrainians controlled the game and did not allow their opponents to close the gap — 25:19.

The third set was a demonstration of the Ukrainian team’s strength. Ukraine took a 4:2 lead at the start, and its advantage only grew from there. The Ukrainians dominated in attack and at the block, won the key rallies, and brought the match to a confident victory — 25:17.

Dmytro Yanchuk and Oleh Plotnytskyi were the top scorers of the match, with 14 points each. Vasyl Tupchii added another 13 points.

The match took place as part of the second week of the Nations League. Ukraine - Italy - 3:0 (25:23, 25:19, 25:17).

After defeating Italy, Ukraine’s men’s national volleyball team moved up to third place in the 2026 Nations League standings.

Ukraine’s next match will be against Canada on June 26. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Kyiv time.