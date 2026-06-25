Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs on evening of June 25 – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of June 25, the movement of Russian attack UAVs was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 8:07 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward Sumy from the east.

At 8:34 p.m., KABs were reported in the north of the Kharkiv region.

At 8:36 p.m., UAVs were reported moving along the border between Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a southerly direction.

At 8:37 p.m., activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the northeastern and eastern directions. There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons against frontline regions.

At 8:39 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Novhorod-Siverskyi.

At 8:40 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Esman in the Sumy region from the east.

At 8:43 p.m., repeated launches of KABs were reported in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 8:54 p.m., a ballistic missile threat (north).

At 8:57 p.m., missile heading to Kyiv.

Updated information

At 9:00 p.m., a ballistic missile threat was reported from the northeast.

At 9:01 p.m., KABs were reported in the northeast of the Kharkiv region.

At 9:04 p.m., a missile was heading toward Kyiv.

At 9:06 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region, moving on a southwestern course.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked the Kupiansk district with KABs on June 25: one person was killed, and four others were injured.

See more: Russians injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk region, three districts attacked. PHOTO