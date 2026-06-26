"Azot" plant in Tula region has come under drone attack for second time this month. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 26 June, the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russian Federation, was once again targeted by drones. Local residents reported a series of explosions, and videos showing smoke in the area around the plant appeared online.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels

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According to monitoring sources, the smoke was likely rising from the direction of the plant.

Russian authorities have confirmed damage to the plant

Dmitry Milyaev, Governor of the Tula Region, confirmed that an industrial facility in Novomoskovsk had been damaged as a result of the drone attack.

Following the night-time attack, NASA’s FIRMS service has detected a fire on the premises of the Novomoskovsk Thermal Power Station.

In addition, a private residential building was damaged in the Shchekino district, and one woman was injured. Damage to a power line has also been reported.

Read more: Oil facility in Yaroslavl region and Azot plant in Tula region have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

One of Russia’s largest chemical plants

"Azot" is one of Russia’s largest producers of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers. The plant also produces ammonia, nitric acid, methanol, chlorine, caustic soda, organic plastics and other chemical products.

Since 2002, the plant has been part of the EuroKhim holding company.

Two enterprises belonging to the "EuroKhim" holding – the Nevinnomyssk Nitrogen Plant and Novomoskovsk "Azot" – supplied at least 38,000 tonnes of acetic acid and nearly 5,000 tonnes of nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region between 2022 and 2024.

According to Reuters, these substances are used to produce explosives – octogen and hexogen – which are used in the manufacture of artillery munitions.

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