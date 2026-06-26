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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,398,370 people (+1,310 per day), 12,059 tanks, 44,799 artillery systems, 24,823 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,398,370 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 26, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,398,370 (+1,310) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,059 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,823 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 44,799 (+68) units
  • MLRS – 1,896 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,447 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,729 (+1) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 373,660 (+1,778) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 112,146 (+439) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,348 (+9) units

Read more: 213 combat engagements took place at front since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Втрати РФ за добу: ЗСУ знешкодили ще 1310 окупантів

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Russian Army (12071) Armed Forces HQ (5294) liquidation (3094) elimination (7511)
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