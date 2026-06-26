Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,398,370 people (+1,310 per day), 12,059 tanks, 44,799 artillery systems, 24,823 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,398,370 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 26, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,398,370 (+1,310) people (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,059 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,823 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 44,799 (+68) units
- MLRS – 1,896 (+3) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,447 (+4) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,729 (+1) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 373,660 (+1,778) units
- cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 112,146 (+439) units
- specialized equipment – 4,348 (+9) units
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