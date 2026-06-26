Attack on Kremenchuk district: missiles and UAVs hit industrial facilities

On the night of June 26, the Kremenchuk District came under a combined attack involving missiles and UAVs. Industrial facilities were hit; there are partial power outages, but no casualties have been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Regional State Administration.

"The attack caused a partial power outage. Technicians are working to restore power. Emergency services have not received any reports of injuries," the statement said.

As of 7:45, power has been restored.

What happened before that?

On the evening of June 25, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Two people are reported to have been wounded as a result of the attack.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. The strike damaged a private home, caused a fire, and injured a 55-year-old woman.

Energy and civilian infrastructure in the Vilkivska urban territorial community were also attacked. The strike caused a fire.

See more: Russia attacked industrial facility in Poltava region: fire broke out. PHOTOS