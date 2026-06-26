ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10687 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
160 0

14 people, including child, were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region

14 people were injured in the Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Kizomys, Inhulets, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Taras Shevchenko, Kostyrka, Rakivka, Novoraisk, Charivne, Novovorontsovka, Tryfonivka, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Novokairy, Sablukivka, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements; in particular, they damaged 5 high-rise buildings and 8 private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a museum, a gas pipeline, stores, agricultural machinery, private garages and cars.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 14 people were injured, including 1 child.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kherson region with artillery and drones: ten injured

Author: 

Russian Army (12071) shoot out (17726) Kherson region (2726)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 