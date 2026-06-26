14 people, including child, were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zymivnyk, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Kizomys, Inhulets, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Taras Shevchenko, Kostyrka, Rakivka, Novoraisk, Charivne, Novovorontsovka, Tryfonivka, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Novokairy, Sablukivka, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements; in particular, they damaged 5 high-rise buildings and 8 private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a museum, a gas pipeline, stores, agricultural machinery, private garages and cars.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 14 people were injured, including 1 child.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kherson region with artillery and drones: ten injured