Enemy attacks Kherson region with artillery and drones: ten injured

In the Kherson region, ten people were injured during the day as a result of Russian shelling.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram.

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Shelling and injuries during the day

According to the investigation, on June 25, the Russian army shelled settlements in the region with tube artillery and mortars, and also attacked them with drones of various types.

As of 5:30 p.m., it has been established that ten people were injured as a result of these attacks.

Among the victims are nine residents of Kherson. They were injured in drone attacks. In particular, a city administration official, five employees of one of the hospitals, and an employee of a municipal enterprise were injured.

Read more: NPA humanitarian demining specialist wounded by Russians in Kherson region dies in hospital

Who was affected by the attacks and what was damaged

According to the city military administration, at around 2:55 p.m., an employee of the military administration was injured in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi district. The 53-year-old man sought medical help on his own. He was diagnosed with blast trauma, acoustic trauma, and a shrapnel wound to the back.

A representative of the State Emergency Service was also injured in the village of Nezlamne. He drove over an explosive device.

In addition, private houses and apartment buildings, an administrative building, a museum premises, a shop, garages, as well as trucks and cars were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes.

Earlier, it was reported that during the day on June 25, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery, injuring two people.

Read more: Ruscists attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson: city center was left without power