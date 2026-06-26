ABC News fixer Maksym Oseredchuk was killed on front lines

Maksym Oseredchuk, who worked as a fixer for ABC News and had recently joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was killed in action.

According to Censor.NET, ABC News reported this.

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It is reported that Maksym Oseredchuk was killed by a Russian drone strike.

"He was a friend and colleague to those of us covering events in Ukraine. He drove many of us across the country to the front lines, ensuring our safety. He was always smiling. We remember his sharp mind and consider him one of the truly wonderful people in this life," said ABC News correspondent David Muir.

It is noted that Maksym loved his work, his country, and his colleagues. He joined the TV channel's team when the full-scale war began.

"All of us who worked with Maks are thinking of him, his wife Kateryna, and their little daughter Maria. Maks was only 30 years old," Muir added.

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