Energy infrastructure is being restored for ZNPP, - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that repairs at key power supply facilities at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have been completed. However, the "Dniprovska" line has not yet been put into operation.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this, citing the IAEA.

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The Agency noted that work has been completed on a key power transmission line and energy infrastructure facilities critical to the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The repairs were carried out as part of a temporary local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and involved two separate facilities: the 750-kV "Dniprovska" power line and the distribution substation of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, which helps supply the ZNPP with electricity via the 330-kV "Ferosplavna-1" backup line.

At the same time, the IAEA clarified that, despite the completion of repairs, the "Dniprovska" line has not yet been put into operation due to damage at the substation that connects it.

"The line has been repaired, but it still needs to be put into operation," explained IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

It is noted that repair work on the substation is ongoing, but it is not expected to be completed in the near future.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Grossi Speaks Out on the Unstable Situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Following New Incidents

Power Outages at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Blackouts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are situations in which the plant loses its external power supply and is forced to operate on backup power sources.

Reasons:

damage to power lines;

hostilities in the region;

unstable infrastructure management.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has experienced repeated losses of external power supply, accompanied by the plant switching to emergency power from diesel generators. In January–March, these were sporadic and brief interruptions that were not always classified as complete blackouts but indicated instability in one of the available power lines.

У квітні відбувся черговий повний перехід у аварійний режим після втрати зовнішнього живлення, коли станція тимчасово повністю залежала від резервних дизель-генераторів. Після відновлення подачі електроенергії ситуація стабілізувалась лише на короткий час.

У травні знову фіксувалися порушення зв’язку та напруги в мережі, які супроводжувалися підвищеною нестабільністю роботи ліній електропередач.

У червні ситуація загострилася: на початку місяця стався один із повних блекаутів після відключення останньої робочої лінії, і станція кілька днів працювала на дизельному резерві, поки живлення не відновили. Після цього в середині та наприкінці червня знову фіксувалися втрати зовнішнього живлення, зокрема через пошкодження або відключення підстанцій і ліній, що пов’язано з бойовими діями в регіоні.

У підсумку за перше півріччя 2026 року ЗАЕС кілька разів переходила в режим повної або часткової ізоляції від енергомережі, що кожного разу змушувало станцію працювати на аварійних дизель-генераторах під контролем МАГАТЕ.