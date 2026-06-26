Ten people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region

On June 26, 2026, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Kherson region throughout the day with tube artillery and various types of drones, and carried out airstrikes, leaving civilians injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As of 5:30 p.m., it was recorded that 10 people had been injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Strikes on Kherson

At around 11:00 a.m., Russian aircraft struck Kherson. As a result, seven people required medical assistance.



Two more residents of the regional center were injured by enemy drones.

See more: Russian drone attacks Central Market in Kherson: three people injured. PHOTOS

Shelling of the region

It is noted that one more person was injured in an artillery attack on Bilozerka.

Damage

In addition, private houses and apartment blocks, a humanitarian warehouse, a preschool facility, a hotel, a post office, outbuildings, garages, trucks, and passenger vehicles were damaged.

See more: Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson: one man killed, three people in hospital. PHOTO