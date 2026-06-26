Ten people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region
On June 26, 2026, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Kherson region throughout the day with tube artillery and various types of drones, and carried out airstrikes, leaving civilians injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
As of 5:30 p.m., it was recorded that 10 people had been injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Strikes on Kherson
At around 11:00 a.m., Russian aircraft struck Kherson. As a result, seven people required medical assistance.
Two more residents of the regional center were injured by enemy drones.
Shelling of the region
It is noted that one more person was injured in an artillery attack on Bilozerka.
Damage
In addition, private houses and apartment blocks, a humanitarian warehouse, a preschool facility, a hotel, a post office, outbuildings, garages, trucks, and passenger vehicles were damaged.
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