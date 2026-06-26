Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s ambassadors to Oman, Vietnam, Cambodia and Cyprus

On Friday, June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine’s ambassadors to Oman, Cyprus, Vietnam and Cambodia by his decrees.

This is stated in the relevant decrees of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

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Dismissal of ambassadors in several countries

Thus, decree No. 534/2026 dismissed Olha Selykh from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Sultanate of Oman.

Decree No. 535/2026 dismissed Serhii Nizhynskyi from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus.

In addition, decree No. 536/2026 dismissed Oleksandr Haman from the posts of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

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