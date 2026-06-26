Enemy strikes with drone near Nova Poshta branch in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: man injured
On the evening of June 26, Russian invaders struck with a drone near a Nova Poshta branch in Semenivka, Chernihiv region. A 57-year-old man was injured.
This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, June 26, at around 6:40 p.m., the occupiers carried out an insidious FPV drone strike near a Nova Poshta branch," the statement reads.
A 57-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured man was promptly taken to a medical facility.
A civilian car was also damaged by the explosion.
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