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News Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Enemy strikes with drone near Nova Poshta branch in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: man injured

Russian drone strike near Nova Poshta injures man

On the evening of June 26, Russian invaders struck with a drone near a Nova Poshta branch in Semenivka, Chernihiv region. A 57-year-old man was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET informs.

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"Today, June 26, at around 6:40 p.m., the occupiers carried out an insidious FPV drone strike near a Nova Poshta branch," the statement reads.

A 57-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured man was promptly taken to a medical facility.

A civilian car was also damaged by the explosion.

See more: Day in Chernihiv Oblast: petrol stations and residential areas hit, one person injured. PHOTOS

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attack (846) Nova Poshta (24) Chernihiv region (492) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (75) Semenivka (26)
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