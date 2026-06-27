"Flamingo" missiles struck a defence plant in Volgograd. VIDEO

According to reports from Ukrainian monitoring sources, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck the JSC ‘FNPTS "Titan-Barrikady"’ in Volgograd with FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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According to various estimates, four to five hits were recorded.

Denis Shtylerman, head of Fire Point – the company that manufactures the ‘Flamingo’ missiles – posted a video showing what appears to be the launch of five missiles and wrote:

"Volgograd is welcoming the seasonal migration of flamingos from Ukraine. To be continued."

The published video also shows footage from Ukrainian monitoring channels of explosions in Volgograd.

According to local residents, the explosions occurred at around 04:00 local time. One of the video recordings shows the moment a missile struck a target, followed by an explosion.

The Russian authorities have not officially reported the strike. However, on the eve of the attack, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended operations at Volgograd Airport.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+, the target of the attack was the ‘Titan-Barrikady’ defence plant, which specialises in the production of weapons and military equipment. There is currently no official confirmation of the plant having been hit.

The ‘Titan-Barrikady’ plant: what is known?

‘Titan-Barrikady’ is a Russian defence industry enterprise specialising in artillery and missile systems. It is one of the key and most secretive enterprises in the domestic defence industry (part of the state corporation ‘Roscosmos’). It is a full-cycle arms manufacturer – from design and R&D to large-scale production. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company is subject to sanctions imposed by all EU countries, the US, Canada, Japan and a number of other countries.

The following are developed, tested and manufactured here:

ground-based launchers and units for the "Yars", "Topol-M" and the future "Sarmat" strategic missile systems;

self-propelled launchers for the "Iskander-M" operational-tactical systems;

heavy, large-calibre artillery systems;

naval artillery systems;

coastal anti-ship systems.

See also on "Censor.NET": Ukrainian "flamingos" struck Russian defence industry facilities in Cheboksary, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO