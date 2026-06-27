Government has launched Brave International to promote defence innovation in collaboration with international partners

The government has introduced a standardised procedure and clear rules for working with international partners to develop defence innovations – Brave International.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The government has approved the operating rules for the Brave International programme

According to her, this decision relates to international initiatives that have already been announced and those to come, in particular UNITE Brave NATO, Brave Norway, Brave France, Brave Germany and Brave Lithuania.

"It gives the 'green light' for the swift launch of joint grant competitions under these programmes. Not only Ukrainian companies, but also developers and start-ups from foreign jurisdictions will be able to take part in them."

Read more: Government allocates UAH 6.6 billion to regions to raise salaries for educators and social workers, Svyrydenko says

Over 100 million euros have already been invested in international defence innovation

"The total budget for the first international programmes and support instruments under Brave International already stands at over 100 million euros," said Svyrydenko.

The Brave International division has three key objectives:

The search for new technologies and products to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian front;

Raising additional funding to support Ukrainian defence start-ups;

Strengthening cooperation with partners’ innovation ecosystems and further integrating Ukrainian defence tech into the global defence technology market.

How will the joint grant programmes with partners work?

The Brave International programme provides for the establishment of joint grant funds based on equal contributions from Ukraine and the partner country, as well as joint supervisory boards and expert committees to ensure the transparent review and professional evaluation of applications. Applications are open to both Ukrainian applicants and foreign companies. The programme requires all developments to be tested and verified in Ukraine on the existing ‘Test in Ukraine’ platform.

Thanks to the new procedures that have been put in place, the Brave1 defence technology cluster will launch its first joint international competitions in the near future.