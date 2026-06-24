Government allocates UAH 6.6 billion to regions to raise salaries for educators and social workers, Svyrydenko says

The government has distributed UAH 6.6 billion among the regions to pay increased salaries to educators and social workers.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this on her Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Funds distributed among regional budgets

The funds have been distributed among 24 regional budgets. Each region received an amount calculated individually, depending on its needs for salary increases and the capacity of local budgets to cover these expenses on their own.

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"The less own revenue a region has, the larger the share of expenses the state compensates," the prime minister noted.

For the budgets of territorial communities and regions where hostilities are ongoing or possible, the state covers 80% of the necessary expenditures for wage increases.

For local budgets that demonstrate insufficient capacity, this figure ranges from 50% to 80%.

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