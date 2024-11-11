Employees of kindergartens will not receive teacher’s "one thousand" - MES

Employees of preschool educational institutions will not receive a monthly allowance of UAH 1,000, which is given to teachers.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andrii Stashkiv, Censor.NET reports.

"This applies only to schools because teachers' salaries are financed by the state budget. And for preschools, such an additional payment may be established by separate decisions of local budgets," he said.

According to Stashkiv, the payments are provided for all school staff: teachers, psychologists, afterschool program heads, etc.

"The additional payment will be accrued regardless of whether the teacher has applied or not (for the additional payment - Ed.)," the deputy minister said.

At the same time, Stashkiv explained, the duration of payments will depend on the martial law in the country.

"Now they are set for the duration of martial law, as well as for the year when it is terminated or canceled. That is, if this happens in 2025, then there will be corresponding additional payments until the end of 2025. If martial law is lifted in 2026, payments will continue for the entire year," the Deputy Minister of Education and Science added.

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers decided that starting from January 2025, Ukrainian teachers will be paid an additional UAH 1 thousand, and in September the additional payments will double.

