Compulsory military training for 3rd year students will be introduced in 2025, it is not related to mobilization - MES

In 2025, Ukraine plans to introduce general military training in higher education institutions. It is about military training for third-year students.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, according to the Sudovo-Yurydychna Gazeta (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, there are already relevant amendments to the legislation that oblige Ukraine to introduce general military training in higher education institutions in 2025. Vynnytskyi noted that this refers to the training of third-year students.

The deputy minister emphasized that military training at universities is not related to mobilization.

"A person who graduates from higher education should know how to handle weapons," the official said.

Vynnytskyi also added that "basic general military training is included in the budget for 2025." Instructors and training grounds are currently being prepared.

Earlier, the head of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the timeframe for basic training would be extended if the operational situation allows.

