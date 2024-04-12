Students, post-graduates and teachers will have deferment from mobilization. PROVISIONS

The Law on Mobilization took into account the proposal of the Education Committee regarding the right of deferment of mobilization for postgraduate students.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

"During the adoption of the Law, the proposal of the people's deputies of Ukraine - members of the Committee - to grant postgraduate students studying on both budget and fee-paying forms of study the right to defer mobilization was taken into account," the statement said.

Students and mobilization

They will not be subject to mobilization during the special period:

applicants for professional (vocational) education,

professional pre-higher education,

higher education.

This condition will apply if they are enrolled in full-time or dual form and obtain a level of education that is higher than the previously obtained level of education in the sequence specified in part two of Article 10 of the Law "On Education".

Deferment for teachers

In addition, the deferral will be granted to

research and teaching staff of higher and vocational higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations with a scientific degree,

teaching staff of institutions of professional higher education, vocational education, and general secondary education.

For them, the deferral will be valid provided that they are employed at least 0.75 times at their main place of work in higher or professional higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, vocational or general secondary education institutions.