"Large motivational package will encourage men to serve under contract" - "servant of people" Kopytin on law on mobilisation

MP Ihor Kopytin of the "Servant of the People" faction believes that the law on mobilisation passed by the Verkhovna Rada has many positive aspects that society does not notice.

The MP wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We can safely say that with the adoption of this draft law, a new era of relations between the state and society begins - more transparent and honest. Unfortunately, society focuses only on the negative provisions of the law, from their point of view, and completely overlooks the positive aspects.

If we compare the mobilisation laws of countries around the world, we have one of the most liberal deferral policies. We have a large motivational package that will encourage men to join the contract service in their speciality. Military benefits and social protection guarantees," said Kopytin.

As a reminder, on 11 April 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on mobilisation as a whole.

