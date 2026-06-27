Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person has been killed and one man is in critical condition

Throughout the day on 27 June, Russian forces attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones and artillery, resulting in the death of a man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the Russians targeted the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovska. Petrol stations, a business, lorries and minibuses were damaged.

A man was killed as a result of Russian shelling. Another man, aged 21, was injured. He has been hospitalised in a serious condition.

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the Ukrainske and Pokrovska communities were affected. A wheat field and a private house were on fire.

See more: Ruscists attacked minibus in Nikopol with FPV drone: two people killed, 12 injured, including children. PHOTO