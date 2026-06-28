Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: two people have been killed and 16 wounded; 5-year-old boy is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 28 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the Regional State Administration, at least two people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russians struck the regional capital on Sunday morning. There are reports of destruction and a fire. A man and a woman have been injured. The full extent of the attack is being assessed," the statement reads.

Read on Censor.NET: 17-year-old Oleksandr Kazaryan and 14-year-old Rostyslav Pachkovskyi rescued people following a Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Consequences







Updated information

As it later became known, the number of casualties from the enemy strike on the regional capital is rising.

"A child has been wounded... Three people have already been injured by Russian guided bombs," the report states.

As of June 12, it is already known that 8 people were wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Among them are two children, including a 5-year-old boy who is in serious condition," Fedorov clarified.

As of 1:28 p.m., eleven casualties have been reported: people injured in this morning’s enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia continue to seek medical attention.

"Three men, six women, and two children—a five-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl—required medical assistance. All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, one person has died," Fedorov clarified later.

As of 4:00 p.m., there are reports of two fatalities and 16 injured.

A 53-year-old woman has died. The identity of another victim is still being determined.