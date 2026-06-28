Russian strikes damaged 740 religious buildings across Ukraine, - Zelenskyy
Since the start of the full-scale war, Russian shelling has damaged 740 religious sites in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Ukrainian Constitution on Sunday, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
Russian Federation Attacks on Religious Buildings
"740 religious buildings in Ukraine that Putin has targeted (…) Ukraine’s wounded churches—riddled with bullets, shattered by KAB bombs and missiles. They are found in cities with millions of residents and in small villages," Zelenskyy emphasized.
He also noted that on the night of June 15, Russia added the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to this list.
"But we held out, thanks to our people," Zelenskyy said.
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