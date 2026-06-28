Zelenskyy announced introduction of new state award - Order of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a new state award—the Order of Europe.

He made this announcement at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine on Sunday, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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What is known about the award?

"Ukraine has absolutely earned the right to have an order with this very name. It has earned it through its round-the-clock struggle for the survival of Europe. And everyone who has stood and continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this struggle will be awarded this honor—the Ukrainian Order of Europe," said Zelenskyy.

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President Zelenskyy announced that the award will be given to individuals who have contributed to the defense of Europe and the support of Ukraine.