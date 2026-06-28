Three people have been injured following enemy attack on Shevchenkivske in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops struck the Shevchenkivske village in the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region with a guided aerial bomb, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As a result of the attack, a private house was destroyed, a car was wrecked and a fire broke out.

In addition, a 94-year-old woman, a 68-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured. They have been given all the necessary treatment.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia. According to the latest reports, one person has been killed and 11 wounded; a 5-year-old boy is in a critical condition.

See more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia region: house damaged and woman injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS