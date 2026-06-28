Enemy is launching heaviest attacks in Sloviansk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 82 times.

This is mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 28 June, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, Neskuchne, Yastrubshchyna, Hirky, Volfyne, Havrylova Sloboda, and Kucherivka were hit. The settlement of Luzhky was targeted by an air strike.

The situation in the north

Two combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 39 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Pantsir-S1 complex, and Petropavlovsk car ferry in Crimea hit, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have made three attempts to breach the defences in the Starytsia area and towards the settlements of Izbytske and Vilcha. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector today, the enemy launched two attacks on the Defence Forces’ positions in the direction of the villages of Podoly and Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Yampil, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 18 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kalenyky, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single attack on the Defence Forces’ positions near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the towns of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Pleshchiivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have attempted 14 times since the start of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions. Twelve attacks were repelled in the areas around the settlements of Shakove, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka, Rodynske, Udachne, and Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, and Bilyakivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched an offensive towards the village of Nove Zaporizhzhia; fighting is still ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,400,970 people (+1,250 per day), 12,063 tanks, 44,920 artillery systems, 24,844 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

On the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Dobropillia and in the direction of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Novoselivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. Four engagements are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk sectors.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.