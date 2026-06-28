Putin spoke of "difficult phase" for Russia

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made a series of statements regarding the war against Ukraine and the Russian economy.

His remarks, made at the United Russia party congress, are being quoted by Russian propaganda media, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the dictator say?

The Russian dictator stated that the situation for the Russian Federation allegedly remains "under control". He added that Ukrainian troops are "retreating along the entire front line, which is why Kyiv has resorted to outright terrorist acts".

"Russia is adjusting some of its plans in light of the situation, but all strategic plans will be implemented in full," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin should negotiate without intermediaries, - Sikorski

The Kremlin leader says that the West cannot defeat Russia on the battlefield, which is why, according to him, it is allegedly trying to destabilise the political situation, "but even that is not working".

At the same time, the Russian dictator stated that Russia is "going through a difficult period", which, he said, "has taught Russians a great deal".

Furthermore, during his speech, Putin described the occupiers as "Russia’s true elite".

Putin also spoke about the State Duma elections. According to him, they are to take place on schedule and "in strict accordance with the law".