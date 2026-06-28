Kuwait has completed procedures for entry into force of agreement with Ukraine on military cooperation, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Kuwait’s decision to complete the internal legal procedures required for the agreement between the Ukrainian and Kuwaiti governments on cooperation in the military and other fields to enter into force.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

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A new phase in our partnership

Sybiha emphasised that the entry into force of this agreement marks a new phase in the Ukrainian-Kuwaiti partnership in the military-technical, defence and security spheres.

"It creates opportunities for joint projects, the exchange of expertise and modern technologies, and the deepening of our strategic dialogue. Ukraine, which faces Russian aggression on a daily basis, has gained unique experience in defending the state against modern security threats," the minister said.

He emphasised that this move is a logical continuation of Ukraine’s broader strategy to deepen ties and security cooperation with the Gulf states. Sybiha recalled that this spring, under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, Ukraine had concluded a number of important agreements in the region.

"The Ukraine-Kuwait agreement is a timely response to the ongoing Iranian air strikes against Kuwait and other Gulf states, the most recent of which took place just last night," said the Foreign Minister.

He expressed his gratitude to the Emir and the Government of Kuwait, as well as to the Kuwaiti Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah, for their support and assistance.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new measures and will develop security partnerships with Gulf states, — Zelenskyy

The security architecture in the Middle East

"We once again express our full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and other members of the GCC. We strongly condemn any encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kuwait and other states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. "I am convinced that our cooperation will make a significant contribution to strengthening the regional security architecture and enhancing the defence capabilities of both Ukraine and our partners in the Gulf region, with the aim of establishing peace, stability and prosperity throughout the Middle East," added the Ukrainian minister.