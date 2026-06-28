Commander of 154th Mechanised Brigade, Volodymyr Kononnikov, found dead – Operational Command "South"

On Sunday, 28 June, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was found with no signs of life. The circumstances surrounding the officer’s death are currently being investigated.

This was reported on Facebook by the ‘South’ Operational Command, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Law enforcement agencies are carrying out initial investigative measures, and an internal inquiry has been launched.

The "South" Operational Command noted that, according to preliminary information, no signs of violence have been found. Final conclusions will be drawn based on the results of the investigation.

"The command of Operational Command ‘South’ is providing full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies. We ask the media and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy of the deceased’s family," the statement said.

The ‘South’ Operational Command added that Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov was an officer devoted to Ukraine and the military, a responsible commander who cared for his personnel and the needs of his military unit.

The command and personnel of the "South" Operational Command also expressed their sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades-in-arms of Volodymyr Kononnikov.

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