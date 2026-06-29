Russia struck holidaymakers in Kharkiv region with "Tornado-S" MLRS: one person was killed and further eight were injured, including two children (updated)

On Sunday, 28 June, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the Zmiiv community in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region. One person was killed and others were injured.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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One fatality and several injured

At 19:33, Syniehubov reported that one person had been killed as a result of the enemy strike. Five more people were injured, including one child.

Later, at 19:47, he clarified that the number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on the Zmiiv community had risen to seven. Two children are among the injured.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

Updated information

At 20:29, Syniehubov clarified that a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and men aged 41, 26 and 50 had been injured as a result of the enemy strike on the Zmiiv community. A 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy also sustained blast injuries.

A 55-year-old woman was killed.

Updated information

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that, according to the investigation, at around 18:35 Russian forces launched an attack, presumably using a ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket system, on the Chuhuiv district, where holidaymakers were staying.

A 54-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Six adults, a 16-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured.

See more: Russian UAVs attacked two petrol stations in Kharkiv region: one person injured, cars damaged. PHOTOS