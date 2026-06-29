Kononnikov, commander of 154th SMB, who was found dead, had gunshot wound: police have opened murder investigation

The commander of the 154th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, who was found dead, had a gunshot wound. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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A case of murder has been opened

"In Zaporizhzhia, police are establishing the circumstances surrounding the death of a military officer. The commander of one of the military units was found dead with a gunshot wound. Details of this incident have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations; the legal classification is Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Police are conducting an investigation under the procedural supervision of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Eastern Region.

Death of Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Mechanised Brigade

It was reported yesterday that on 28 June, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was found dead. The circumstances surrounding the officer’s death are currently being investigated.

Read more: Commander of 154th Mechanised Brigade, Volodymyr Kononnikov, found dead – Operational Command "South"