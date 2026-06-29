Latvia and Ukraine to establish joint drone production near Russian border

Drone Industry

Latvia and Ukraine have agreed on joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles, which they plan to locate near the border with Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Delfi, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said this.

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He noted that the agreement with Ukraine, signed in early June, provides for cooperation in the field of unmanned systems, including joint production of drones.

Plant planned to be built near border with Russia

According to the head of government, the agreements envisage the rapid construction of an unmanned aerial vehicle production facility in a region near Latvia’s border with Russia.

Kulbergs stressed that the government would do everything necessary to implement the project, including locating the production facility specifically in the border area. He added that the region needs economic activity, investment and job creation.

New counter-drone systems

The prime minister also said that new counter-drone systems are expected to become operational along Latvia’s borders with Russia and Belarus in July and August.

According to him, these solutions will make it possible to respond more effectively to aerial threats and reduce the need to use aviation in every incident.

See more: Ukraine has developed Sea Trident maritime drone with range of up to 2,000 miles. PHOTOS