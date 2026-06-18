Ukraine has developed Sea Trident maritime drone with range of up to 2,000 miles. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

A heavy underwater drone, SEA TRIDENT, designed to strike strategic targets, has been developed in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the drone was unveiled by the Ukrainian company Global Mark at the Eurosatory international exhibition in Paris.

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New maritime vehicle for special operations

The drone is designed to carry out maritime operations with a high degree of autonomy and low visibility.

The drone can be used for strike missions, logistics and cargo delivery, as well as for intercepting other underwater unmanned systems.

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Technical capabilities and specifications

The SEA TRIDENT is capable of delivering a payload of up to 1,000 kg to strategic targets. Its range extends to 2,000 miles, enabling it to carry out extended missions.

The drone’s maximum speed is 10 knots (18.5 km/h), whilst its cruising speed is 6 knots (11 km/h). Its operational diving depth is up to 60 metres.

The vehicle weighs 10,000 kg and measures 10,000 × 2,000 × 1,500 mm. The drone is equipped with autonomous navigation systems and is capable of operating over long distances.

"The vehicle is adapted for maritime operations requiring complete autonomy and a low level of detectability," the report states.

This is not the first development of its kind in Ukraine. Other unmanned underwater systems have been unveiled previously, including the Toloka project.

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