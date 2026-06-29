Ruscists struck civilian car in Kharkiv region with FPV drone: father and son were killed
Russian occupiers struck a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing a father and his son.
This was reported by the Borivska Settlement Council, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"At around 07:20 this morning, a Russian FPV drone on a fibre-optic cable attacked a civilian vehicle on a road near the village of Horokhovatka.
As a result of this cynical attack, two civilians from the village of Horokhovatka were killed — a father and his son:
Viktor Mykolaiovych Myronenko, born 27 November 1938
Serhii Viktorovych Myronenko, born 28 March 1968", the statement reads.
The village council has urged all residents who are still in the community to evacuate without delay.
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