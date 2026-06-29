Belarus has enough common sense not to get drawn into Russia’s war against Ukraine, - European Commission

To avoid being drawn into Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Belarusian authorities need only use common sense.

This view was expressed by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper in response to a question about whether Belarus needed external assistance to avoid taking part in the war on Russia’s side, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"The only help Belarus needs is more common sense, so as not to allow itself to be drawn into this war," said the spokeswoman.

Russia is already dragging Belarus into the war

At the same time, the European Commission believes that Belarus "is already part of" Russia’s aggression.

"Russia is dragging Belarus into this war by strengthening its ties with Lukashenko," said Hipper.

"Wherever Russia goes, it brings destruction in its wake, as we have seen. And because Belarus is aiding Russia’s military aggression, we will continue to impose sanctions."

Read more: Belarus has threatened to respond to Ukraine using "all its potential and capabilities" should it cross border "without permission"

Sanctions against Belarus

The spokesperson also chose not to comment on the possibility of Belarus becoming a direct participant in the aggression against Ukraine.

"We will not be discussing such scenarios. The reality on the ground is already clear: Belarus is providing full support to Russia. We have also seen what Lukashenko has done in terms of hybrid threats against the EU, including the exploitation of migrants, and that is precisely why we have taken targeted action against his regime," said Hipper.