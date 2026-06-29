Belarus has threatened to respond to Ukraine using "all its potential and capabilities" should it cross border "without permission"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has issued a statement warning Ukraine of the consequences should it cross the border "without permission or in an aggressive manner".

This was stated by Igor Sekreta, Deputy Head of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Russian media, according to Censor.NET, which cites RBC-Ukraine.

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Belarus’s response

"If the border is, so to speak, crossed without permission or in an aggressive manner, we will respond using our full potential and all our capabilities. And our Ukrainian neighbours are well aware of this," said Sekreta.

Red lines

Furthermore, he warned about the so-called ‘red lines’ that had been previously identified.

"The red lines have been clearly defined by our president; this is our border," said Sekreta.

According to him, the West is allegedly aware that an attack on an ‘allied state’ would have serious consequences and provoke an immediate response.

Watch more: Threat from Belarus: how did Lukashenko go from Zelenskyy’s favorite to his enemy? / Uncensored. VIDEO

What led up to it?