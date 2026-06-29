Belarus has threatened to respond to Ukraine using "all its potential and capabilities" should it cross border "without permission"
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has issued a statement warning Ukraine of the consequences should it cross the border "without permission or in an aggressive manner".
This was stated by Igor Sekreta, Deputy Head of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Russian media, according to Censor.NET, which cites RBC-Ukraine.
Belarus’s response
"If the border is, so to speak, crossed without permission or in an aggressive manner, we will respond using our full potential and all our capabilities. And our Ukrainian neighbours are well aware of this," said Sekreta.
Red lines
Furthermore, he warned about the so-called ‘red lines’ that had been previously identified.
"The red lines have been clearly defined by our president; this is our border," said Sekreta.
According to him, the West is allegedly aware that an attack on an ‘allied state’ would have serious consequences and provoke an immediate response.
What led up to it?
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the "apology" from the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and gave Minsk a week to remove the equipment being used by the Russians to direct attacks on Ukraine – otherwise Kyiv would do so itself.
- Zelenskyy explained that this public ultimatum was the final step following a series of private warnings, which the Belarusian side had ignored.
- Subsequently, Zelenskyy stated that the relay stations on Belarusian territory, which had been helping Russian drones to target strikes on Ukraine, had ceased operations as of 22 June.
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