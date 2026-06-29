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Due to heat, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity. Have you changed your behavior? Vote on Censor.NET’s Telegram
Censor.NET is conducting a poll on Ukrainians’ readiness to save electricity amid the threat of power outages.
Due to the heat, Ukrainians have been urged to save electricity. Censor.NET’s Telegram channel is conducting a poll among its readers on their readiness to reduce electricity consumption.
Are you ready to change your approach to electricity use to have a chance of avoiding power outages? You can vote here.
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