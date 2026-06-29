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Due to heat, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity. Have you changed your behavior? Vote on Censor.NET’s Telegram

Censor.NET polls Ukrainians on electricity saving

Censor.NET is conducting a poll on Ukrainians’ readiness to save electricity amid the threat of power outages.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Due to the heat, Ukrainians have been urged to save electricity. Censor.NET’s Telegram channel is conducting a poll among its readers on their readiness to reduce electricity consumption.

Are you ready to change your approach to electricity use to have a chance of avoiding power outages? You can vote here.

Censor.NET's poll

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poll (490) energy outages (380)
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