Russians hit Kharkiv with KAB: woman killed and ten now wounded (updated)

Today, June 29, Russian troops struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with a KAB, killing one person and injuring others.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of attack

According to the latest data, confirmed information indicates that one person was killed and five were wounded, including some in serious condition.

See more: Russian UAVs attacked two petrol stations in Kharkiv region: one person injured, cars damaged. PHOTOS

Damage

A tram and the power grid were also damaged, as were more than 15 cars, an enterprise building and houses adjacent to the impact site.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that seven people were now known to have been injured in the enemy KAB strike on Kharkiv.

As of 4:48 p.m., Terekhov reported that the number of people wounded in the shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district had risen to ten. One person was killed — a 23-year-old young woman.

Read more: Enemy drone struck high-rise block in Kharkiv: woman was injured. PHOTO