Russians hit Kharkiv with KAB: woman killed and ten now wounded (updated)
Today, June 29, Russian troops struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with a KAB, killing one person and injuring others.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Victims of attack
According to the latest data, confirmed information indicates that one person was killed and five were wounded, including some in serious condition.
Damage
A tram and the power grid were also damaged, as were more than 15 cars, an enterprise building and houses adjacent to the impact site.
Updated information
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that seven people were now known to have been injured in the enemy KAB strike on Kharkiv.
As of 4:48 p.m., Terekhov reported that the number of people wounded in the shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district had risen to ten. One person was killed — a 23-year-old young woman.
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