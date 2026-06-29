"10 kilometres to Sumy – that’s lie": Centre for Countering Disinformation has refuted yet another statement by Putin

The claim by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russian occupation forces are allegedly just 10.5 kilometres from the city of Sumy is completely untrue.

This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the Kremlin leader, the Russian army is allegedly advancing actively and ‘at a rapid pace’ in the Sumy direction with the aim of establishing a so-called ‘security zone’, and the occupiers are reportedly ‘some ten and a half kilometres away’ from the regional capital.

Andrii Kovalenko was quick to refute the Russian dictator’s claims, emphasising that the enemy has not made any headway on this section of the front for quite some time.

He also added that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had completely thwarted the invaders’ plans in this sector.

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