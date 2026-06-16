Russian Federation’s main naval parade in St Petersburg is unlikely to take place this year, - CCD. PHOTO

Russia’s main naval parade in St Petersburg, which the Kremlin has used for years to demonstrate its "military might", is unlikely to take place this year. The event on the Neva River has been cancelled for the second year running.

This was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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According to the Centre, the Russian Ministry of Defence has unofficially explained the cancellation of the event to journalists by saying that "now is not the time". However, the Centre’s analysts emphasise that the real reason behind the Kremlin’s "modesty" is obvious – after four years of full-scale war with Ukraine, the Russian fleet is in a deplorable state.

"A significant proportion of Russian warships are now either lying on the seabed or undergoing lengthy repairs following their ‘encounter’ with Ukrainian naval drones and missiles," the Centre’s statement reads.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation stresses that the systematic cancellation of such events, which are symbolic for Putin’s regime, signals the complete collapse of the myth of "stability". The Russian authorities are no longer able to maintain the illusion before their own population and the world that everything is supposedly going "according to plan" and is under control.

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