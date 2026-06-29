Turkey is working to resume talks and step up diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russian Federation, - Erdogan

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a telephone conversation with the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Turkish President’s Communications Directorate.

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Details

Erdogan and Merz discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

"President Erdoğan stated that Turkey is keen to develop bilateral relations with Germany, and emphasised the importance of continuing to take reciprocal steps to achieve this goal," the statement reads.

Erdogan also stated that, at the NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey expects to see a demonstration of strong political will to strengthen European defence within NATO, as well as to preserve the transatlantic bond.

"Furthermore, the Turkish President emphasised that Ankara continues to work towards achieving a lasting peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, Turkey is working to resume the negotiation process and step up diplomatic efforts," the statement concluded.

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