Turkey actively participates in ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Ankara is involved in ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Hürriyet.

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According to him, Turkey is actively working to mediate in every conflict in the region and beyond.

"We want to see development and regional peace in the Balkans, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, Asia, and the Black Sea region," the minister said.

Fidan added that Turkey is also actively participating in the ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The minister said that Ankara aims to "conduct its foreign policy in various regions with caution, guided by the same principles and values."

Read more: Erdogan to Putin: It is important that Türkiye’s efforts for peace in Ukraine are not hindered

He also commented on President Zelenskyy’s visit to Syria:

"It was a productive meeting between the three countries. Turkey has excellent relations with Syria, and we have also had good relations with Ukraine for a long time. Therefore, I view it as a positive development that the two countries discussed potential areas of cooperation."

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