Winter preparations only 40% complete – media

Before the start of the heating season, Ukrainian regions have completed only 40% of the resilience plans approved to prepare critical infrastructure for operation under wartime conditions.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a publication by RBС-Ukraine.

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UAH 62 billion allocated for winter preparations

Comprehensive regional resilience plans were approved in March by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council and a presidential decree. They are intended to ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure under martial law.

UAH 62 billion has been allocated from the state budget to implement these measures.

"The average level of implementation of these resilience plans is now about 40%. A significant amount of work has already been done, but this is not enough, as there are still many tasks ahead," the outlet quoted a source familiar with the preparations as saying.

Read more: Government is preparing additional grants for communities near front line, - Svyrydenko

Frontline regions show the best results

According to the outlet’s source, the resilience plans are being implemented best in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

At the same time, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions are lagging behind.

"They have now changed their attitude to the threats and become more active," the source said, commenting on the situation in the western regions after the large-scale attack on April 1.

Read more: Zelenskyy names regions and cities lagging behind in winter preparations